Fact check: A 2010 study on vaccines did not show that one in forty were damaged by vaccination

A video posted on Facebook by an anti-lockdown activist, citing a 2010 vaccination study, claims that one in forty have “vaccine damage.” A doctor who worked on the study said that the claim in the video misinterpreted the study’s findings, which included medical events not related to vaccines.

The woman narrating the video makes various other claims and expresses certain opinions, but these are outside the scope of this check.

In the video, the speaker refers to a Dec. 14, 2020 House of Commons consideration of an e-petition into COVID-19 vaccination. She is critical of the Scottish National Party’s Patricia Gibson, who told parliament: “Vaccines have protected us from birth to old age, and have saved countless lives. They are nothing short of a medical and scientific wonder”. (here)

The video narrator addresses this remark (here, timecode 2:00), saying: “Yeah? I’m sure that people who have a dead or damaged child as a result of vaccines think that too ... I’m sure they think they are an absolute scientific wonder that they have one less child, or that they now have a child who is now so completely disabled. Yeah, they are a scientific wonder. Of course, them instances are rare. Them instances are rare. No. They’re one in forty. One in forty have vaccine damage according to a 2010 study”.

The woman in the video refers to a 2010 report, and also to a 1 in 40 statistic. This 2010 report (here ) called Electronic Support for Public Health - Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, monitored patients in the United States to see whether they displayed any medical symptoms in the 30 days after receiving a vaccine.

The study’s results found that, following 1.4 million doses of vaccine being provided, 35,570 possible reactions were recorded — a little over one in 40.

Reuters could find no other evidence of reports from 2010 citing similar figures in relation to adverse effects from vaccines.

However, Dr Michael Klompas, who worked on the study, told Reuters by email that this result had been “widely misinterpreted”.

He said: “The finding was that 2.6% of vaccines were followed by changes in the medical records such as a new diagnosis or a change in laboratory values. The vast majority of these had nothing to do with the vaccine”.

The Facebook video refers to children dying or becoming “completely disabled” as a result of vaccination. Klompas said that the study monitored a range of possible medical events ranging “from sore arm to syncope (fainting)”.

Klompas also sent Reuters a 2015 paper (here) that showed the results of an updated, more exact, version of the reporting system. This study found that, following 91,622 vaccinations, there were 32 adverse events, including rashes, fevers and local immunization reactions, e.g. swelling, redness or pain — about one event for every 2,863 vaccinations.

Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) keeps track of severe reactions in patients who have received vaccines (here). For example, according to WHO reports, about one in every 500,000 live attenuated influenza vaccines given can cause an allergic reaction (here) while no evidence of severe reactions could be attributed to the hepatitis A (here) or HPV vaccines (here).

VERDICT

False. The 2010 study did not show that one in forty vaccine recipients suffered “vaccine damage”, That study counted whether there had been medical events detected in the 30 days after a patient received a vaccine, and did not attempt to infer causal links.

