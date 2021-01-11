Fact check: Video shows airport arrest in November 2020, not Capitol protesters in Jan. 2021

Two videos of women being arrested at an airport are being circulated by social media users who allege they show them being caught by police when returning home from the Jan. 6, 2021 protests in Washington D.C. when demonstrators stormed the U.S. Capitol. This is false: the TikTok user who posted the video later clarified that the footage was taken in November.

The first video (vm.tiktok.com/ZSc3u8Jw/) shows two women in handcuffs in an airport arrivals hall. One is being forcibly removed by two policemen as she shouts “stop, this hurts.” The other sits on floor saying that she has children while her handcuffs are held by a policeman. The caption on the video reads, “This was crazy seeing right when we landed”. The second video (vm.tiktok.com/ZScco7jK/), which had the caption: “Some crazy sh*t we saw when we landed in [Florida]”, shows the woman who was sitting on the floor in the first video being picked up by three police officers and removed from the arrivals hall. The watermarks on the videos show they were posted on TikTok by the user “@yungxleen”.

Captions on social media posts sharing the videos include, “When you get back from that DC trip and 12 been watching all them “lives” you posted #capitolriots #heykaren” ( here , here ); “Another Capitol Riot Domestic Terrorist arrested at the airport. LOCK THEM UP!!” (here); “Trumps clowns getting arrested at the airport” (here); “Numerous Trump supporters that stormed the Capitol are having trouble on their return home after being added to the ‘no fly’ list & some being labelled terrorist & arrested” (here).

After hundreds of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the Democratic chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Bennie Thompson, urged the Transportation Security Administration and the FBI to add all individuals identified as having entered the Capitol building to a no-fly list. The head of the Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday also vowed to take “strong enforcement action” against unruly passengers following reports of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump disrupting flights returning from Washington ( here , here ).

The TikTok user who posted the videos of the arrest posted another video (here) explaining that this was their own footage filmed after landing at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida.

The user later posted a clarification video (vm.tiktok.com/ZSc3ewJ1/) explaining in the text superimposed on the video that the footage was taken in November: “for clarification this was taken in November. It has nothing to do with the capitol. People around us were saying they didn’t wear masks and assaulted a flight attendant.”

False. The TikTok user who posted the video later clarified that it was taken in November and has nothing to do with the Capitol protests.

