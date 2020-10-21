Fact check: Old Alaska quake footage from 2018 recycled

After a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck the south of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands on Oct. 19, 2020, a video started circulating on social media, allegedly showing the inside of a house during the same quake. This footage, however, depicts a scene during an earthquake on Nov. 30, 2018, in a different city in the same state.

A stranded vehicle is pulled out of a collapsed section of roadway near the airport after an earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S. November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Posts with this mislabeled video are visible on Facebook in English ( here , here ) and Spanish ( here , here , here ).

On Nov. 30, 2018 a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck about 8 miles (13 km) north of Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city ( here ). The video in this claim was originally uploaded to Twitter on Nov. 30 here . At the time, the footage by James Easton, who confirmed he owned the video on Twitter, was featured on multiple media outlets ( here , youtu.be/PPBX8zqzRaU?t=9799 ).

Additional Reuters video of the 2018 earthquake is visible here .

Actual footage from the Oct. 19, 2020 earthquake was featured by media outlets here and here . The quake, which initially was reported as a magnitude 7.4, triggered a tsunami warning for the sparsely populated areas of Sand Point, Cold Bay and Kodiak.

It is not the first time the older video in this claim has been erroneously used. Posts visible here and here (see mark 1:48) show the footage was also mislabeled to illustrate another earthquake in Alaska on July 22, 2020 ( here ).

Alaska is home of the second-largest temblor ever recorded, the Great Alaska earthquake in 1964, with a 9.2 magnitude ( here ). According to the state government’s website, the state has on average had one earthquake of a magnitude ranging between 7 and 8 every year since 1900.

VERDICT

False. Footage shows an earthquake in Alaska on Nov. 30, 2018.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .