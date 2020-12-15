Fact check: Video doesn’t confirm Biden’s ‘agenda to microchip the masses’

Social media users have been sharing a clip online of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaking about microchips and claiming it confirms an “agenda to microchip the masses.” This claim is false.

In the 49 second clip, Biden can be heard saying:

“Our constitutional journey did not stop then, and it must not stop now, Judge. And we’ll be faced with equally consequential decisions in the 21st century. Can a microscopic tag be implanted in a person’s body to track his every movement? There is actual discussion about that. You will rule on that, mark my words, before your tenure is over. Can brain scans be used to determine whether a person is inclined toward criminality or violent behavior? You will rule on that. And, Judge, I need to know whether you will be a Justice who believes that the constitutional journey must continue to speak to these consequential decisions, or that we have gone far enough in protecting against Government intrusion into our autonomy, into the most personal decisions we make. Judge, that is why this is a critical moment.”

The clip is from the first day of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts’ confirmation hearing on Sep. 12, 2005 and can be seen at the 1:14:02 mark here .

In the hearing, Biden is questioning Roberts on constitutional rights starting around 1:07:00.

The clip in the claim does not show Biden confirming an “agenda to microchip the masses.” Rather, he is questioning Roberts on how the court might make sure Americans’ privacy is protected from developments not covered in the constitution. What he says prior and after the snippet in the claims on social media help provide context to the clip.

During the session, Biden argues the government and its ruling bodies should be more hands on and broad in applying the constitution to the changing challenges the country faces, saying at 1:12:23 that he believes there should be “a more energetic government to deal with the challenges of the new millennium.”

Biden then speaks about “microscopic tags” and “brain scans” – the clip circulating online. Given the context of his speech, it is clear Biden is not advocating or confirming an “agenda to microchip the masses.” Rather, he is arguing the constitution must not be interpreted narrowly, in order to protect the rights of its citizens. He uses examples like tackling segregation and child labor, which were not in the constitution but were outlawed thanks to interpreting it differently. He asks whether the same will be done in a technologically advanced future, where possible scenarios like “microscopic tags” and “brain scans” might come under judicial review, without being explicitly addressed in the constitution.

Biden then adds around the 1:15:33 mark: “Like most Americans, I believe the constitution recognizes the general right to privacy.”

VERDICT

False. The clip is not evidence of Joe Biden confirming an agenda to microchip the masses. He is discussing hypothetical situations where the Supreme Court should be able to rule on matters harmful to the American public and its privacy, even if not specifically mentioned in the constitution, during Justice Roberts confirmation hearings in 2005.

