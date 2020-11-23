Fact check: Clarifying the video of piled-up boxes in Floyd County, Georgia

A video circulating on social media and viewed over 7.3 million times on Twitter has triggered unfounded speculation of irregularities in the elections process in Floyd County, Georgia. The scene, recorded at the county administration building shows a man, who can hardly be heard, sorting through a pile of boxes.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The Floyd County Board of Elections ( here ) told Reuters that the video shows an elections board member trying to identify a specific box of ballots that was going to be rescanned after a hand recount determined that over 2,500 early voting paper ballots that were scanned were not initially tabulated because of “corrupted memory cards”.

A tweet containing the video was posted by Heather Mullins, a reporter from Real America’s Voice News, on Nov. 17 and had registered over 7.4 million views at the time of publication ( here , archive.vn/gZ6cI ). “Officials look for a box with 10 more batches after they thought they were done rescanning…updates to come @RealAmVoice”, she tweeted. The video has also been circulating on Facebook here , here , here and YouTube youtu.be/yzbjsz6I_9o

On Nov. 18, the video was retweeted by U.S. President Donald Trump here (archived link archive.vn/zIO0R ).

Some users appear to be taking the scene as evidence of voter fraud. One post reads: “What’s going on???? This looks shady. This whole Georgia thing is a mess and clearly not fair to our president. Redo!!!!!!” ( archive.vn/XShxx ) and another says, “Are these those 2700 missing votes or are these more surprise votes that showed up? It's outrageous, the pile of boxes illustrates literally how big the amount is!” ( archive.vn/ANCMk )

GEORGIA RECOUNT

The Trump campaign requested a full hand recount of the 5 million ballots in Georgia, a state in which unofficial results showed Biden leading Trump by about 14,000 votes cast ( here ). As reported here by the New York Times, the process revealed that some of the votes in four counties, including Floyd County, were not part of the original count.

Melanie Conrad, member of Floyd County Board of Elections, told Reuters via email that during the hand count, the county determined to have “a little over 2,500 paper ballots more than were electronically tabulated.” An investigation determined that a “a ballot scanner malfunctioned due to faulty memory cards” at the Floyd County administration building.

Conrad confirmed that there were over 8,000 early voting ballots scanned at that location. As the county “can’t determine by looking at a paper ballot whether or not it counted”, Conrad said, “the only way to ensure that all votes were counted was to rescan and recount all the ballots from the location.”

Conrad dismissed claims that the video showed boxes full of uncounted ballots as some users suggested. “There was never a box of uncounted ballots,” she said. “We didn’t find them in boxes. We knew they were lost on the memory cards.”

THE VIDEO

The boxes that are visible in the video contained all the votes cast in Floyd County, over 41,000, Conrad said. They were all labeled with their voting location.

Around timestamp 00:48 ( youtu.be/yzbjsz6I_9o?t=48 ), Mullins can be heard saying: “So I thought when you guys have finished completing that box in the other room, you said that was the last of the ballots.” “I thought so too”, the elections board member responds.

Conrad said the board member “is attempting to explain that he thought we had prepared all of the ballots that needed to be rescanned. However, he determined that one box had been temporarily overlooked because its label was facing the wall. He quickly found that box and all the ballots in that box were scanned.”

Around timestamp 1:11 ( youtu.be/yzbjsz6I_9o?t=71 ) , he says the ballots are in batches. “We know they are 26,” he says, “my things are only 11 through 26.” Conrad provided further context about this too and said the county divides paper ballots into “manageable batches” and numbers them. “I would assume he was looking for the box/batch 11,” she said.

In a subsequent tweet here , that had much less traction, Heather Mullins said that the board member did “eventually find the box he was searching for”.

According to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office, Biden led Georgia by 12,284 votes after the statewide audit ( here ). On Nov. 20, Raffensperger, a Republican, confirmed that Trump did not win Georgia’s electoral votes ( here ).

VERDICT

Missing context. Some social media posts containing this video are missing context and may be misleading. This video shows an elections worker looking for a box of ballots as part of the rescan process in Floyd County, where a prior hand count revealed that over 2,500 early voting paper ballots that were scanned were not initially tabulated. The scene, however, does not show boxes full of “uncounted” or “missing” paper ballots or evidence of voter fraud.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .