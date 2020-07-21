Fact check: Video shows hospital in Ciudad Obregon, Mexico not McAllen, Texas

Viewed over 1.2 million times on Twitter, a video has been falsely labelled to claim it shows COVID-19 patients at a hospital in McAllen, Texas. The footage actually shows the interior of a public hospital in the state of Sonora, in Mexico.

Some iterations of the claim include a text that starts: “This video is from a friend of one of my mom’s employees at a hospital in McAllen, Texas. Her dad is in the hospital with Covid and her and her uncle just died from it.” Examples of this claim are visible here , here and here .

The footage, which portrays a crowded room of COVID-19 patients sitting next to oxygen tanks, actually shows the emergency room of a hospital of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS, the Mexican public health agency) in Ciudad Obregón in Sonora ( goo.gl/maps/py8B274PWrVkCtCT9 ).

A doctor at the hospital, who preferred to remain unnamed due to concerns over his job safety, confirmed to Reuters via direct message that the footage in this claim shows the emergency room at the IMSS Regional General Hospital No. 1.

Another video of this hospital, which shows similar visuals to the footage in this claim, was featured in a local news report on June 1 ( here ).

According to the earliest iteration of the footage that Reuters found, the video has been circulating on social media since at least June 11. Some iterations confused its location within Mexico ( here , here ).

News reports of multiple hospitals in McAllen Texas, with interiors not similar to the hospital in this claim, are visible here , here and here .

False. The hospital shown in the footage is in Mexico, not Texas.

