Fact check: Video and stills don’t show Minneapolis but explosion in Tianjin, China

Social media users have been sharing images and videos online of an explosion and claiming that it shows Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd precinct building. This is untrue – the video dates to 2015 and is from Tianjin, China.

An example with a screenshot can be found can be seen here , while a video falsely tagged #minneapolisriots can be seen here .

The image of the explosion comes from 2015 in Tianjin China. The same image can be seen in a video on the BBC website captioned “An eyewitness captures the fear of those watching the explosions”, at the 6 second mark( here ).

There were two large explosions in the city of Tianjin. The blasts sent fireballs high into the sky and hurled flaming debris across the world’s 10th-largest port, burning out buildings and shattering windows kilometers away ( here ).

Footage of the Minneapolis police precinct that was on fire on May 28, 2020, can be seen ( here ). The image in the claim shows a clearly different urban areawith high-rise buildings, while the police precinct is surrounded by smaller buildings ( bit.ly/2XXzuvh ).

More images of the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building can be seen ( here ).

The burning of the precinct came amid protests across the United States over the death of a black man, George Floyd, after police arrested him in Minneapolis on May 25( here ).

VERDICT

False. Images claiming to show a blast in Minneapolis were actually filmed in 2015 in Tianjin, China.

