Fact check: Video misleads over virus origin and impact

A video shared on social media that claims without evidence that COVID-19 was created in a lab as a bioweapon, that it cannot hurt healthy people and that shielding restrictions don’t affect the daily lives of people with weak immune systems.

In a video shared to Facebook (here), the speaker says: ““This was now created in a lab in Wuhan, alright? Why they were messing about with things like that was — obviously, we know what the craic was on that situation. It’s biological warfare.” (Timestamp 1.20)

The majority of virologists and infectious disease experts have long said that the new virus most likely evolved naturally (here). The U.S. The Office of Director of National Intelligence, has said that it concurred “with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified”. (here)

A recently-completed World health Organization investigation into the origins of the virus concluded the possibility of a lab leak was extremely unlikely and did not require further study (here).

Later in the video, the speaker says of COVID-19: “If you’re fit and healthy, guess what? God has armoured you with an immune system. That’s right. So, you have nothing to fear.”

Reuters has addressed similar these claims in the past (here). While young and healthy people are at much lower risk of dying from the virus, they may still experience serious illness and long-term effects (here) .

The speaker then says: “Let’s look at the effect it has on people that have a weak or repressed immune system to begin with. Or that have got underlining (sic) health conditions. Now, like with most things, they’re already at a risk. So, they should be shielding. They should be doing what they usually do. Because, guess what? They take these precautions every day in their daily life because of the illnesses that they already hold and that they already have to do these steps to protect themselves. It’s no different to them.”

Elderly and immunosuppressed people at a higher risk of falling seriously ill or dying due to COVID-19 and are advised to take extra steps to protect themselves, such as working from home, avoiding going to shops or pharmacies (here).

A study by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in June 202 found that 61% of clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) people reported no difference in their mental health and well-being since receiving shielding guidance but 35% of CEV individuals reported their mental health and well-being had worsened during the pandemic. Of CEV people aged under 50 years and aged between 50 and 59 years, almost half reported worsening mental health. (bit.ly/2NncJiN).

VERDICT

Partly false. There is no evidence COVID-19 is a bioweapon made in a lab. The disease can affect young and healthy people. Guidelines for people who are at higher risk from serious illness caused by coronavirus.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here here .