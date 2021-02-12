Fact check: Viruses spread from person to person, not through vaccines

A video posted on Facebook has claimed that you cannot catch a virus unless it’s through a vaccination. This is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The clip was posted on Jan. 19, 2021 and has 2,300 shares alongside 1,000 likes at the time of publication. The caption states: “If the germ theory were true, there wouldn’t be a soul alive to talk about it.” (here) The clip is a repost of a video that has been circulating online since at least June 2020 (here).

The video begins with the statement: “While I can’t condense more than ten years of experience into a short video, hopefully that’s enough to show you why you cannot catch a virus and you can start asking some good questions, such as “what is this coronavirus really about?” (5.44)

He continues: “Not everybody buys into what they hear from the media, and recently I saw a video from a guy who was clearly able to use his own brain, he asked a couple of good questions and those questions led to finding patents…The first one being US 2006257852, and when you look at that, you’ll see how long ago coronavirus was patented, and here’s a European one EP 317231 9B1, and that one you’ll find to be a vaccine patent which was funnily enough just approved in November of 2019” (5.58).

This is a claim that Reuters has already debunked. The patent numbers listed are indeed real, but they are for SARS, caused by SARS-CoV (or SARS-CoV-1), not for COVID-19, caused by SARS-CoV-2 (here).

The speaker then adds: “The only way you can catch a virus is by having it injected into your blood stream” (6.44). This is false: viruses are contagious and are transmitted from person to person, not by vaccines.

Steven Riley, a professor of infectious disease dynamics at Imperial College London, told Reuters in May 2020 that: “A virus is basically a little capsule with [ribonucleic acid] RNA inside it [...] the capsule sticks onto the outside of the cell and manages to get ingested, where it releases the viral RNA. It then uses the cell’s machinery to replicate itself.”

He added: “The virus can only reproduce in animal cells, and it dies pretty quickly outside the human body.” (here)

According to the World Health Organisation, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is transmitted between people through “small droplets from the nose or mouth” that are expelled through coughs, sneezes or speech, and are inhaled by others.

The droplets can also land on surfaces, which, if touched and applied to a person’s eyes, nose or mouth, can also cause an infection (here).

Vaccines cannot give you the virus. Referring to the coronavirus vaccine, the UK government website states: “The vaccine cannot give you COVID-19 infection, and 2 doses will reduce your chance of becoming seriously ill.” (here).

The coronavirus vaccines use new technology to inject a small part of the virus’s genetic code to stimulate immune response in a patient without an infection (here) in contrast to the more widespread “conventional” vaccines which use a whole pathogen or fragment (here).

The speaker continues: “When these viruses are loaded into vaccines and flown all the way around the world, and people are getting their flu shots and all their other vaccines, that’s the only way you can get animal tissue into your own blood stream.” (7.55)

This, again, is false. The NHS website states: “The approved COVID-19 vaccines do not contain any animal products or egg.” The ingredients of the Pfizer vaccine are available (here, scroll to #6), the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine ingredients are listed (here, scroll to #6) and the Moderna vaccine’s contents are detailed (here , scroll to #6). The role of different vaccine ingredients are explained by Oxford University’s Vaccine Knowledge Project here .

VERDICT

False. Viruses spread from person to person, not through vaccines, and the COVID-19 vaccines do not contain animal tissue.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .