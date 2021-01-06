Fact check: Vote drop for Perdue in Georgia Senate race due to data entry errors in two counties

Over 40,000 social media users are sharing clips from TV news networks showing two drops in votes for David Perdue the Republican candidate in the Georgia Senate race, claiming that this is evidence of cheating and voter fraud. Edison Research, which provides election data, explained to Reuters that the drops were due to data entry errors that were subsequently rectified.

Two of the videos shows the votes for Perdue decreasing from 774,723 to 742,323 on the automated ticker on ABC News ( here , here ) and CNN ( here , here , here ). Another video shows votes for Perdue decreasing from 2,130,535 to 2,125,535 on the automated ticker on ABC News ( here , here and CNN here ). Captions and comments include, “Democrats cheating AGAIN! INDISPUTIBLE PROOF!!”; “VOTES STOLEN ON LIVE TV” ( here ); “Just another farce of an election!!”; and “It’s a sad day in America when they steel (sic) votes right in front of the world!!”

Georgia voted on Jan. 5 to elect the final two senators to the U.S. Senate, in races between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, and Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican incumbent David Perdue, where if both Democrats won, the party would take control of Congress, with greater power to advance President-elect Joe Biden’s policy goals (here).

A representative for ABC News confirmed to Reuters over the phone that the data in the automated ticker came from Edison Research. CNN did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment but had the same figures as ABC News, implying the source of the data is likely the same.

A spokesman for Edison Research explained the cause of the two drops to Reuters via email, saying “both were data entry errors corrected in minutes”.

Edison Research told Reuters that the drop from 774,723 to 742,323 votes was from Bibb county and was due to “an error entered from an Edison reporter at the county office.” “At 8:07PM the vote reported from the state feed from Georgia and reported by Edison was: Ossoff 27,986, Perdue 12,496. At 8:15PM ET the following vote update was entered in error by a call center operator as reported by our reporter at the Bibb County Office: Ossoff 27,986, Perdue 44,896. At 8:20PM ET our quality control flagged this incorrect data and we deleted the update: Ossoff 27986, Perdue 12496. At 8:37PM ET the Georgia state feed provided a new update: Ossoff 28,888, Perdue 14,044.”

The second reduction in votes from 2,130,535 to 2,125,535 was “a data entry error from a reporter in Dekalb county where a “3” was read as an “8” and led to a 5k error,” a spokesman for Edison Research told Reuters. He explained further, “At 11:20PM ET our reporter called in this data in Dekalb: Ossoff 254,622, Perdue 58,853. This was corrected four minutes later by the state feed, subtracting the 5k error for Perdue: Ossoff 25,4622, Perdue 53,853.”

Reporting errors like these are common: Reuters debunked claims related to errors in vote data entries during the 2020 presidential election in locations including, Antrim County, Michigan (here), Shiawassee County, Michigan (here) and Fairfax County , Virginia (which included subtractions for Joe Biden’s vote count, as well here ).

VERDICT

False. Edison Research explained to Reuters that the drop in votes for Perdue were due to human errors in data entry that were corrected within at most five minutes of entry, therefore they are not evidence of fraud.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .