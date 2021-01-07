Fact check: Vice President Mike Pence did not resign on Dec. 31, 2020

Social media users have been sharing content that claims Vice President Mike Pence had resigned effective Dec. 31, 2020. This claim is false.

Examples can be seen here and here .

One post reads: “Pence has resigned as Vice President effective immediately. It’s why Trump and Pence both cancelled their New Year’s plans last minutes. Pence doesn’t agree with the direction of the election challenges and doesn’t want to be pressured to reject the electors. Believe me or not, I don’t give a [expletive]. This is happening.”

The image is dated Dec. 31, 2020 and appears to be a screenshot of a thread from a message board. The user who posted the message does not give any evidence or sources for the claim.

Trump, who has repeatedly made unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud in the presidential election, had put pressure on Pence to unilaterally reject state electoral votes to block President-elect Joe Biden’s certification by Congress. Pence had refused, saying he did not have the power to do so (here) .

Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, with four people dying in the chaos, but hours later, a shaken Congress formally certified Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory on Thursday, Jan. 7 (here).

On Jan. 7, 2021, Pence certified Biden’s presidential win. A video of this can be seen here and here . This is clear indication that he did not resign from his position as vice president in late December as the posts claim.

Pence has been active on Twitter and continuing his duties as seen twitter.com/Mike_Pence and twitter.com/VP .

A search in Factba.se, a source that lists consolidated releases by White House social media accounts and statements factba.se/topic/latest , mentions nothing about Pence resigning.

Politwoops, a project by ProPublica that archives deleted tweets from politicians also shows no record of Pence announcing his resignation here .

The resignation of a vice president of the United States would have been reported by major news organizations around the world. Reuters found no such reports.

Reuters Fact Check has previously debunked a claim that Pence was arrested after Trump supporters broke into the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6 here .

VERDICT

False. Vice President Mike Pence did not resign in late December 2020 and remained in his post as of this article’s publication on Jan. 7, 2021.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team.