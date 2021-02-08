Fact check: Kamala Harris did not say military would be used against Trump supporters

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a ceremonial swearing-in photo op in the Old Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. February 4, 2021.

Social media users have been sharing a quotation falsely attributed to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, saying that she does not care about the constitution and will use federal law enforcement and the military against Trump supporters. The Vice President’s press secretary confirmed to Reuters that the quotation was fabricated and Reuters found no evidence of her having made these remarks.

“Direct quote. January 21, 2021. “These Trumpers, think we care about the constitution. We have the power now, it’s time to end this. They really don’t get (sic). We will block them in the courts, we will use federal law enforcement and the military. After Joe inflicts the death blow, I’ll take the reigns (sic). They will beg me for a loaf of bread”. - Kamaltoe Hairs Deputy Dictator,” say the posts, which show a picture of Harris under the words (here , here , here) .

Sabrina Singh, Deputy Press Secretary for the Vice President, told Reuters via email that the Vice President never said this.

The post claims that Harris made this remark on Jan. 21, 2021. However Reuters could not find the alleged remarks on that day on her social media channels (twitter.com/VP , twitter.com/KamalaHarris , here , www.instagram.com/vp/?hl=en) nor in ProPublica’s “Politwoops” archive, which tracks deleted tweets by public officials here . Deleted tweets from Harris can be found here .

Reuters could not find any evidence of these remarks being made on Jan. 21, 2021 in any media reports, nor on the White House website (here) , which archives statements, releases, speeches and remarks made by Harris and the Biden administration (here , here) .

Harris spoke at the Democratic National Convention winter meeting on Jan. 21 (as seen at the 1 hour 8 minute and 45 second mark in this C-SPAN video here ) but did not make these comments in her speech. She also called the World Health Organization Director-General but the transcript of this call was not made public, although a summary can be found on the White House website here .

VERDICT

False. The Vice President’s deputy press secretary confirmed that Kamala Harris did not make these remarks; Reuters could find no evidence of the quotation being legitimate.

