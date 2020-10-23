Fact check: The “circuit breaker” COVID-19 lockdown Wales is not a trap

A post has been shared on Facebook saying that the “circuit breaker” lockdown in Wales “is a TRAP to get YOU to close your business and voluntarily send yourself into financial ruin”. There is no evidence to support this assertion.

A social distancing sign is seen as people walk in the background, as the Welsh Government is set to impose stricter lockdown measures to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Llandudno, Britain October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

The message ( here ), posted by a Facebook user who says they are from Wales, has been shared more than 250 times.

The Facebook post wrongly describes the lockdown as optional - as “an offer” - and tells people to “NOT comply under ANY circumstances”.

A “circuit breaker” lockdown, also known as a “fire-break” lockdown, refers to a comprehensive set of restrictions imposed for a limited period to contain the spread of COVID-19. Under the one imposed in Wales from Oct. 23, everyone apart from essential workers must stay at home (here) .

The Welsh government says on its website the lockdown is meant to save lives and stop the National Health Service being overwhelmed (here) .

The government has offered to support businesses hit by restrictions in Wales and other parts of the United Kingdom ( here ).

The “fire-break” lockdown is not an optional offer. It is law.

The 1984 Public Health Act lets Welsh Ministers make law to prevent a pandemic and impose restrictions “on or in relation to persons, things or premises” (here) .

The legislation implementing the “circuit breaker” lockdown is the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 3) (Wales) Regulations 2020 (here) .

Welsh Police have the power to fine individuals who do not comply (here) .

VERDICT

False. The Welsh “circuit-breaker” lockdown is not a trap or an “offer” from the government. The new restrictions are designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 and are enshrined in law.

