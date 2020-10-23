Fact check: The “circuit breaker” COVID-19 lockdown Wales is not a trap

A post has been shared on Facebook saying that the “circuit breaker” lockdown in Wales “is a TRAP to get YOU to close your business and voluntarily send yourself into financial ruin”. There is no evidence to support this assertion.
The message ( here ), posted by a Facebook user who says they are from Wales, has been shared more than 250 times.
The Facebook post wrongly describes the lockdown as optional - as “an offer” - and tells people to “NOT comply under ANY circumstances”.
A “circuit breaker” lockdown, also known as a “fire-break” lockdown, refers to a comprehensive set of restrictions imposed for a limited period to contain the spread of COVID-19. Under the one imposed in Wales from Oct. 23, everyone apart from essential workers must stay at home (here) .
The Welsh government says on its website the lockdown is meant to save lives and stop the National Health Service being overwhelmed (here) .
The government has offered to support businesses hit by restrictions in Wales and other parts of the United Kingdom ( here ).
The “fire-break” lockdown is not an optional offer. It is law.
The 1984 Public Health Act lets Welsh Ministers make law to prevent a pandemic and impose restrictions “on or in relation to persons, things or premises” (here) .
The legislation implementing the “circuit breaker” lockdown is the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 3) (Wales) Regulations 2020 (here) .
Welsh Police have the power to fine individuals who do not comply (here) .
VERDICT
False. The Welsh “circuit-breaker” lockdown is not a trap or an “offer” from the government. The new restrictions are designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 and are enshrined in law.
