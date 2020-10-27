Fact check: Hospitals in Wales have seen rising admissions for COVID-19 patients

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Social media users have been sharing posts claiming that Welsh hospitals are empty as the country begins a “circuit breaker” lockdown. This is false: official statistics show that hospital admissions in Wales for patients with COVID-19 are rising.

The misleading claims have been shared across Facebook and Twitter, with many users attaching a screenshot allegedly showing leaked photos of an empty ward for COVID-19 patients in Wales.

An example can be seen here, where a Facebook users writes: “Wales has just been put on lockdown (sic) With empty hospitals ... do you still think these lockdowns are about a virus ?” (here) .

Reuters could not independently verify the source of the pictures. However, data published by the National Health Service (NHS) in Wales on Oct. 23, 2020 showed an overall increase through October in the number of patients admitted to hospital as suspected or confirmed with COVID-19 (here). The same data showed that as of Oct. 22, 894 beds were occupied with COVID-19 related patients and 499 beds were taken by confirmed COVID-19 patients.

News outlets have also covered the rising trend of hospital admissions in Wales (here) . WalesOnline reported that at a Welsh Government press conference on October 21, Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: “The number of people admitted to hospital in Wales for treatment for coronavirus symptoms continues to rise every day". He added that COVID-19 cases in hospital had risen by 26% in a week and patients in critical care with coronavirus had risen by 72% (here) .

At a briefing the previous week, WalesOnline reported that Andrew Goodall, chief executive of NHS Wales, said he anticipated this winter would be more challenging than any he had known in his professional career (here) .

False. Official statistics do not show that Welsh hospitals are empty, but rather that admissions of COVID-19 patients are rising.

