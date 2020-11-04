Fact check: Photo showing giant wall outside White House is edited

Social media users are posting pictures which purport to show a giant wall outside the White House. This wall, however, has been edited on to a 2007 photo of the White House. The wall erected outside the White House for the presidential election is different to the one in this edited photograph.

The posts (here , here , here) show a picture of the White House with a wall erected in front of it, just before Pennsylvania Ave. The wall appears to be several times higher than the surrounding streetlights. Captions on the posts say, “Look at this monstrosity the Stable Genius has built in the middle of our nation’s capitol, in *our White House… the People’s House. In 2016, the Orange Menace promised his deranged racist fans that he would “build a Wall and have mexico [sic] pay for it”. Four years later, but it’s around himself in a nation he divided everyday with his hateful rhetoric.”

A post by “The Other 98%” with the same photo (here), was shared more than four thousand times but the caption has since been updated to explain that the photo is fabricated.

The original aerial photo was taken by Carol Highsmith on April 30, 2007 as shown on the Library of Congress website www.loc.gov/item/2010630899/ .

The shadows in the photo shared on social media also show it has been edited. The shadows from trees on the White House side of the wall are visible on the road, but a wall would block these shadows. The shadows of the trees and lamp posts lie in the direction of the bottom left-hand corner of the photo. A wall would also produce a visible shadow but there is not one in the photo.

An anti-climb wall and fencing were erected outside the White House as a temporary security measure over the election period. However, these are lower and of a different construction to the wall pictured in the social media posts, as shown in Reuters photos here and here , as well as in this tweet by Politico reporter Rebecca Rainey (here).

VERDICT

Altered. The wall has been edited on to a photo taken of the White House in 2007.

