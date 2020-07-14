Fact check: Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah has not stepped down

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Posts circulated on social media make the claim that Niraj Shah, chief executive officer of Wayfair, resigned from the e-shopping home retailer amid child sex trafficking allegations against the company. This claim, and the trafficking claim, are both false.

A spokesperson for Wayfair told Reuters via email that Shah had not stepped down from his role in the company, calling the rumor “completely false”.

Shah co-founded Wayfair with Steve Conine in 2002. He previously served as CEO and co-founder of Simplify Mobile, sold in 2001 ( here ). Interviews featuring Shah are visible here and here .

Reuters recently debunked a conspiracy theory claiming that the very high prices of several furniture items listed on Wayfair’s marketplace and their peculiar names were the evidence of a child trafficking operation. The Reuters fact check can be seen here .

False. Wayfair CEO has not stepped down.

