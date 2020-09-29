Fact check: White Prius at LA protests attacked after having driven through protesters  

Social media users have been sharing a video clip online that shows Los Angeles protesters cutting off a white Prius driving on a road and claiming that this is a random attack during a violent protest. This claim is false as critical context was cut from the clip.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen here and here .

The video clip is shown without context as to what preceded that moment. On Sept. 24, protesters were walking on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood after a grand jury decided that none of the three white officers - who had collectively fired 32 gunshots as they stormed the apartment where Breonna Taylor was sleeping --would be charged with causing her death ( here ).

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reported on a hit-and-run incident that took place during the protests involving two cars, a blue pickup truck and a white Prius ( here ). The pickup truck struck one person, which can be seen in a video posted to social media (warning: the following video contains graphic content. You may find the images disturbing.) here .

According to the LAPD’s report, “a white Prius attempted to drive around that same protest and also became involved in an altercation with individuals in the crowd.” ( here )

A video showing the moments involving the white Prius more extensively than what is presented in the social media clips can be seen here .

In the video, the white car speeds through crowds in an apparent attempt to get through and is subsequently chased by protesters (without apparently injuring anybody). A black pickup truck cuts in front of the white Prius and causes it to come to a stop. A protester from the black pickup truck tries to pull the man out of the white Prius. The driver reverses and hits a green Mustang, which was also participating in the protest. The driver of the white Prius was able to drive away, and was detained by officers several blocks away ( here ).

Media reports documented the incident here , here and here .

The posts on social media seek to portray the protesters as attacking the driver in the Prius without a reason, when the context of the full incident shows protesters were trying to stop the driver after the car drove through the crowds.

VERDICT

Missing context. The car being stopped had driven through the protesting crowds moments earlier.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .