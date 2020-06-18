Fact check: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is not the niece of George Soros

A meme circulating on social media makes the claim that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is the niece of billionaire philanthropist George Soros. This is untrue.

The posts state: “How many of you are aware that the female governor of Michigan is the niece of George Soros?”

Some examples of the claim are visible here and here .

Gretchen Whitmer is the daughter of Richard Whitmer, a lawyer and retired president and chief executive officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, a health insurance association ( here ). Her mother was Sharon H. Reisig Whitmer, also an attorney, who died in 2002 after a lengthy illness ( here ).

George Soros had one brother, Paul Soros. Paul died in 2013 and was survived by two sons, Peter and Jeffrey, and his wife Daisy ( here ). Two of his other children died in infancy in tragic accidents ( here ).

Peter Soros married Flora Fraser in 1997 ( here ), while Jeffrey Soros married Catherine Cosover in 1995 ( here ).

Gretchen Whitmer did not marry either of George Soros’s nephews. Her first husband was Gary Shrewsbury. The couple divorced and in 2011, Whitmer married Marc Mallory, a Lansing, Michigan native ( here ). There is also no apparent relationship between Daisy Soros and Gretchen Whitmer or Marc Mallory.

VERDICT

False. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is not the niece of George Soros.

