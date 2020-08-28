Fact check: Whoopi Goldberg’s Trump t-shirt is digitally modified  

Social media users have been sharing photographs of Whoopi Goldberg wearing a t-shirt allegedly cursing President Trump. The photographs have been digitally edited to show a different text on her shirt.

Actor Whoopi Goldberg during the presentation of the "Looking for Juliet" 2020 Pirelli Calendar in the northern Italian city of Verona, Italy, December 3, 2019. Picture taken December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Examples can be seen here and here .

One version reads “Twisted Racist Unqualified Malicious Prick” and another reads “make America great again” with an image of Trump shooting himself. Both versions of the shirt have been edited to include each image.

Goldberg addressed one of the photoshopped versions of her shirt on the daytime talk show she co-hosts, The View ( here ) The original shirt she wore reads “And you thought I was a nasty woman before? Buckle up, buttercup”.

Goldberg says in the video: “A photo of me at the Women’s March has been photoshopped to show me wearing an offensive shirt against you-know-who. Even though I don’t care for this man, I would never wear this shirt that’s there.” The video shows the original shirt she wore.

Other edited versions of the shirt are based on the same original photograph of Goldberg at the Women’s March in 2017.

VERDICT

Altered. Whoopi Goldberg’s shirt has been edited to show offensive text and images about Trump.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .