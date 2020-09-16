Fact check: Wildfire arrest is not evidence that climate change warnings are unfounded

Shared tens of thousands of times on Facebook, posts juxtapose the “liberal” claim that “California wildfires prove climate change is real” with the local news headline “UPDATE: Man arrested after admitting he used Molotov cocktail to start brush fire in Portland,” accompanied by the suspect’s mugshot. While the story of this man’s arrest is true, it does not contradict warnings over the impact of climate change on wildfires. Most wildfires are directly caused by humans, but experts say climate change has extended wildfire seasons in the West Coast and exacerbated the conditions that enable their spread.

A helicopter drops water to help extinguish the Bobcat Fire, in Arcadia, California, U.S., September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The posts accurately cite KATU, Portland’s ABC News affiliate, as the source of the headline “Man arrested after admitting he used Molotov cocktail to start brush fire in Portland.” On Monday, Sept. 14, KATU reported here that a 45-year-old man named Domingo Lopez, Jr. was “facing charges after Portland police (said) he used a Molotov cocktail to ignite a brush fire along Interstate 205 near East Burnside Street Sunday.” About an hour after the fire was extinguished, police arrested Lopez, who “admitted he lit the fire using a plastic bottle with a wick.”

A statement released by the Portland Police Bureau, available here here&ec=2&ch=twitter , corroborates these details. The press release says that officers booked the suspect “into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Reckless Burning and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.” A spokesperson for the detention center confirmed to Reuters via phone that Lopez came into their custody on Sept. 13 and was given a pretrial release the same day.

On Monday morning, the Portland Police Bureau updated its press release ( here&ec=2&ch=twitter ) to say that Lopez had been arrested again at 3:37 a.m. for starting six additional small fires along the I-205 freeway.

According to the statement, “Portland Fire and Rescue extinguished three of them while passing community members put out the other three. All were caught early. No one was injured and no structures were burnt.” Police reportedly transferred Lopez to a hospital “on a Police Officer Hold for a mental health evaluation” and “issued citations for 6 additional counts of Reckless Burning.”

The fires lit by Lopez were not among the 12 fires that have so far burned more than 890,580 acres in Oregon alone ( www.nifc.gov/fireInfo/nfn.htm ). At the time of this article’s publication, 87 large wildland fires have burned more than 4.7 million acres, largely in Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), which coordinates the country’s wildland firefighting resources ( www.nifc.gov/fireInfo/nfn.htm ).

As explained here by the National Park Service, humans cause nearly 85% of U.S. wildland fires, resulting from “campfires left unattended, the burning of debris, equipment use and malfunctions, negligently discarded cigarettes, and intentional acts of arson.”

Meanwhile, experts say that climate change has exacerbated the effects of wildfires. Last month, climatologists pointed out that California had already battled two of the three largest blazes in its recorded history during an August intense heatwave - even before the peak season had begun ( here ).

Record temperatures have worsened the state’s ongoing drought and triggered dry-lightning that started more than 700 fires, some in redwood rainforests and Joshua trees that do not normally burn. Michael Gerrard, director of Columbia Law School’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law, referred to the onslaught of lightning strikes, due to what he believes is human impact on climate, as “Mother Nature injected with steroids” ( here ).

As explained here , the U.S. West’s increasingly dry and overgrown forests have become large-scale tinderboxes over decades while wildfires have become more frequent, more intense and more deadly.

While President Donald Trump blames poor forest management - mainly a failure to cull overgrown forests - for the increasing number and intensity of fires, the governors of California and Oregon - the states worst hit this season - say climate change is largely responsible. Scientists, however, say that both factors are at work.

As previously reported here by Reuters, climate change is amplifying historical weather patterns. Hotter temperatures in turn sap the air of humidity and dry out forest and brush on land, creating perfect conditions for wildfires. In California, “the fires that we’re seeing are larger, and faster moving, and more intense than those you could have expected historically,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California.

VERDICT

Missing context. While it is true that a Portland man was arrested on charges of arson during peak wildfire season, the fires he started were rapidly extinguished and the arrest is not proof that climate change warnings are invalid. Humans cause nearly 85% of U.S. wildland fires, but experts say warmer temperatures caused by climate change have exacerbated the conditions that allow wildfires to blaze and spread.

