Fact check: Antifa and Proud Boys not in custody for starting fires in Medford, Oregon

A number of users on social media are alleging the Medford Police Department in Oregon has placed in custody or arrested members of the anti-fascist protest movement known as Antifa for starting the Oregon wildfires. Other posts make similar claims about members of the far-right group Proud Boys. Medford police confirmed both claims are untrue.

A haze from wildfire smoke lingers over the gutted Medford Estates neighborhood in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Medford, Oregon, U.S., September 10, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

One iteration of the claim reads: “7 Antifa members in custody for starting the fires. Police scanner Medford”. Posts are visible here , here , here , here , here&set=a.119213548210505

The Medford Police Department confirmed to Reuters via Facebook message that this allegation is false.

The Douglas County Sheriff also debunked a similar allegation about Antifa members starting fires here . “Do your part, STOP. SPREADING. RUMORS!” they wrote on Facebook.

Other posts ( bit.ly/33udN8D ) alleged the Medford police arrested five members of the Proud Boys ( here ) , a male-only far-right group that describe themselves as “Western chauvinists”, for arson.

The Medford police debunked the claim on Sept. 9, 2020 here . “This is a made up graphic and story. We did not arrest this person for arson, nor anyone affiliated with Antifa or ‘Proud Boys’ as we’ve heard throughout the day. Also, no confirmed gatherings of Antifa which has also been reported,” they wrote on Facebook.

The fabricated image made to resemble a Medford PD Facebook post actually features a photograph of a person detained in Medford in 2018 ( here , here ).

Oregon bore the brunt of nearly 100 major wildfires raging across Western states, which have destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 24 people, according to state and local authorities ( here ). Reuters coverage of the fires is visible here .

Ashland Police opened a criminal arson investigation into the Almeda Fire in Oregon. Rich Tyler, a spokesman for the state fire marshal’s office, said separately that it was not immediately clear whether any of the fires raging across Oregon this week were deliberately caused ( here ).

Joy Krawczyk, a spokeswoman for the Oregon Department of Forestry, told Reuters via email that she was “not aware of any evidence that indicates that the statewide wildfires we’re battling are the result of a coordinated, politically-driven arson campaign”. As many of the fires currently burning in Oregon are still under investigation, she added, there is still no confirmation of cause.

The FBI also addressed the reports about extremists setting the wildfires . “Conspiracy theories and misinformation take valuable resources away from local fire and police agencies working around the clock to bring these fires under control,” they said on Twitter here on Sept. 11. “Please help our entire community by only sharing validated information from official sources,” they added.

VERDICT

False. No members of left or right-wing groups were arrested in relation to the wildfires in Oregon, the Medford Police Department has confirmed.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .