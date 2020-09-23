Fact check: Fabricated Winston Churchill quote about caring what other people think at different ages 

Social media users have been sharing a quote online about age and attributing it to British statesman Winston Churchill. This is a misattribution.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The quote reads: “When you’re 20, You care what everyone thinks, When you’re 40, You stop caring what everyone thinks, When you’re 60, You realize no one was ever thinking about you in the first place. – Winston Churchill”

Reuters could not find any evidence Churchill said this.

The quote does not feature on the International Churchill Society website or on the America’s National Churchill Museum website ( here , here ). It is similarly absent from a BBC list of 50 quotes by the late Prime Minister ( here ).

David Freeman, director of publications at the International Churchill Society, told Reuters via email: “This is not something that originated with Churchill, and there is no record of his repeating it. It is a classic example of “Churchillian drift,” which is the term we give to any age-old aphorism attributed to Churchill without foundation.”

Timothy Riley, chief curator at the National Churchill Museum, also debunked the quote. He told Reuters via email that “there is no written evidence in the volumes of published speeches, books, articles or letters to attribute these words to Winston Churchill.”

Richard M. Langworth, historian and senior fellow at the Hillsdale College Churchill Project, included the quote in an article he wrote entitled All the ‘quotes’ Churchill never said. Langworth labelled the quote “no attribution.” ( here )

Garson O’Toole is the author of Hemingway Didn’t Say That and has a website investigating dubious quotes. O’Toole also doesn’t trace the quote to Churchill. He discovered that a similar quote was published in 1934 in The Minneapolis Star and popularized in the film Life Begins at 40 starring actor Will Rogers in 1935. ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Winston Churchill never said this quote about age and caring about what people think.

