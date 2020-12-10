Fact check: Fake story about a Wisconsin mall Santa attacking a child molester  

Social media users have been sharing the story of a Wisconsin mall Santa attacking a child molester after a young girl told him that her stepfather was molesting her. This story is not based on actual events. The story has also circulated in previous years.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen here and here .

The post says that a young girl told a Wisconsin mall Santa that her stepfather was molesting her. Santa and his four elves then attacked the stepfather until he was unconscious, the post says.

Comments on the post include: “Bravo Santa!”, “Thanks Santa” and “I officially trust mall santas”.

One post (here), includes a photograph of a man dressed in a Santa costume being arrested. The photograph is from an unrelated event. It shows a protest which took place outside of Walmart stores in Ontario, California on Black Friday 2013 to demand better wages and working conditions. Similar photographs of the same man being arrested can be seen here and here .

Snopes found in a fact check here in 2016 that the mugshot shown in the post is of a man who was charged with trespassing in 2012.

The post also includes a watermark that links to the website thuglifevideos.com/ . The article the post refers to can be seen here .

Thuglifevideos.com explains on its “about us” page: “As well as more serious content, we sometimes share the odd satire stories for your entertainment.” (thuglifevideos.com/about-us/)

It does not flag the article, which contains spelling mistakes, as a satire story.

However, a quote from someone said to be a witness suggests the satirical nature of the story: “Santa didn’t say nothing. He just grabbed the back of the guy’s skull and headbutted him REAL hard. Then Kringle got on top of him and just started pummeling him. He was laughing and screaming ‘Ho! Ho! Ho! [expletive]!’ over and over again. It was damn surreal.”

Reuters could not find any other reports corroborating this story ever took place.

The story was also debunked by The Associated Press and Snopes in 2016 and AFP and PolitiFact in 2019 ( here , here , here , here ).

VERDICT

False. The story about a mall Santa attacking a child molester originated from a partly satirical website.

