Fact check: Clip from World War Z was not used in cable TV news report

Video and screenshots shared numerous times across social media falsely claim that a U.S. cable television channel used a clip from action movie World War Z in its coverage of the protests in Philadelphia.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The claim stems from the sharing of a doctored video that had the graphics and voice over from an authentic MSNBC report mixed with visuals from the World War Z movie trailer.

MSNBC confirmed to Reuters that the edited video, and screenshots from it, were fake.

A twitter user with the name “Bad Scooter”, took responsibility for creating the doctored clip, tweeting (here): “It was just a dumb dumb joke / edited video out of stupid boredom and I apologize!”

The same user tweeted a link (here) to a clip of the original MSNBC broadcast showing people outside a Foot Locker store during the riots in Philadelphia, to show the source of the voice over audio and graphics.

In posts on social media, an example (here), screenshots from the doctored video and the World War Z trailer (here) are placed alongside each other. Lots of the posts falsely claim that the screenshots together are evidence of “fake news”.

VERDICT

False. A doctored video was created using the graphics and audio of a real MSNBC broadcast and footage from World War Z. The doctored video was not aired on MSNBC.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .