Fact check: FOI response does not say there have been no COVID-19 deaths in Yorkshire

Social media users have claimed a letter sent in response to a freedom of information (FOI) request confirms there have been no coronavirus deaths in Yorkshire, UK. This is not true.

The letter is real, but reports that there have been no deaths within one specialist NHS Trust in Yorkshire, not across the region as a whole.

The letter is a response to a freedom of information request which asks for the number of deaths due to COVID-19 that were recorded between February and September 2020 at South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (here, here) .

In the letter, the Trust said: “South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has not had any deaths due to Covid-19”.

South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is a specialist NHS Foundation Trust that provides community, mental health and learning disability services within some areas of Yorkshire.

On social media, some have incorrectly claimed the response shows there have been no coronavirus deaths across the Yorkshire region.

“No deaths from covid from Feb to Sep 2020 in the whole of South Yorkshire - none!!!”, the caption of one post sharing the letter reads.

Another post claims the FOI response provides: “forensic for whole of Yorkshire& the Humber”.

In a statement sent to Reuters by email, South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust confirmed that the letter is real, but that the response was not applicable to Yorkshire as a whole.

“The FOI response is for our Trust only, as we are responsible for reporting on COVID-19 deaths within our Trust only. It confirms that as an organisation we have fortunately not had any patient deaths due to COVID-19”, the Trust said.

Government data shows that the Yorkshire and the Humber region has recorded 5,309 deaths that occurred within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test result, or 5,780 when COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate (here , select ‘Region’ to view) .

VERDICT

False. The letter does not show there have been no COVID-19 deaths in Yorkshire.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .