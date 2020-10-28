Fact check: Biden was quoting Pope Francis in edited clip shared by Trump campaign

U.S. President Donald Trump’s official campaign team has shared a video on social media that presents an authentic quote made by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden but strips out the surrounding context.

The short video was published on Facebook and Twitter and shows Biden saying: “Why am I doing this? Why? What is my real aim?” (here) .

In comments under the video, social media users wrote comments such as, “Poor old soul!! What if he cannot find his way home tonight?” and, “Is he asking for real?” suggesting the clip has been interpreted as Biden displaying confusion.

However, the soundbite has been edited to remove the context of the remark.

At his rally in Warm Spring, Georgia on Oct. 27, Biden was in fact quoting Pope Francis.

He said: “In a recent encyclical, Pope Francis warns us against this phony populism that appeals to ‘The basest and most selfish instincts.’ He goes on to say, ‘Politics is something more noble than posturing, marketing, and media spin. These sow nothing but division, conflict, and a bleak cynicism.’

“He said, ‘For those who seek to lead, we do well to ask ourselves, why am I doing this? Why? What is my real aim?’”

The Trump campaign took the clip from PBS NewsHour, where the full quote can be heard between 17:47 and 18:21: here .

Biden’s Deputy Rapid Response Director, Mike Gwin, denounced the video as “deceptive” on Twitter: here .

Missing context. This clip from an authentic video has been shared without the original context, giving no indication that Biden was quoting Pope Francis.

