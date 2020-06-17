Fact Check: London’s Metropolitan Police recorded no deaths or stabbings during June 13th protests

Social media users have shared posts claiming that a man was killed in London on 13th June after having his throat cut by a black man during an anti-racism protest. This claim is false, according to the Metropolitan Police. There were no recorded deaths or stabbings at protests that day.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Examples of the claim can be seen (here , here , here , here).

One post says: “An Innocent Veteran got killed today in London had his throat slit by a #BlackLivesMatter supporter. Its allover [sic] You Tube.”

Another post with stills from a video of the ‘attack’ reads: “Find this man he killed a veteran today in London right in front of the police.”

In the centre of London on 13th June far-right protesters clashed with anti-racist demonstrators and police trying to keep the two sides apart (here) .

The Metropolitan Police confirmed to Reuters by email that they did not receive any reports of deaths or stabbings on 13th June at the London protests.

The London Ambulance Service told Reuters that they were not aware of any deaths at the scene of the protests, adding: “we treated a total of 30 patients, including six police officers, for injuries at the protests in central London. Eleven of these patients – all members of the public – were taken to hospital.”

VERDICT

False. A white man was not killed by a black man during protests in London on 13th June. According to the Metropolitan Police there were no deaths or stabbings recorded at the event.

