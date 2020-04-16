False claim: Nancy Pelosi calls Social Security recipients “leeches” or “burdens on society”

Some images circulated on social media make the claim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Social Security recipients “leeches” or “burdens on society” ( here , here ).

The claims on social media, however, are inaccurate. They stem from an old satirical article on the website Bustatroll.org, and taken out of context to appear real ( here ).

The text of the satirical article reads: “At a recent $5000-a-plate fundraising event for orphaned San Francisco lemurs, Pelosi, drink in hand, raged about the greatest generation and their place in America today: ‘These people are leeches. All they do is suck from the public teat. Take, take, take…Social Security recipients are nothing more than burdens on society.’”

The article header is clearly labelled “Satire and/or conservative fan fiction”.

The “About Us” of Bustatroll’s page says: “Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.”

Further down it reads, “Call it whatever you like. Just don’t call it something it isn’t. Don’t email us asking for a “source.” Don’t inform us that our stories aren’t true. We have so many disclaimers now that the disclaimers are satirical. We make sure the words “satire” or “fiction” appear in EVERY category BEFORE the story. Twice.”

Despite the disclaimers, images with these fabricated quotes continue to circulate online as if the story were true.

A senior aide to Speaker Pelosi confirmed to Reuters via email that the claim was false.

VERDICT

False: Nancy Pelosi did not refer to Social Security recipients as leeches, or burdens on society; the false claims stem from a satirical article

