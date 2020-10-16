Fact check: Screenshot does not show authentic CNN tweet

A post shared on Instagram shows a screenshot designed to resemble a tweet from the official CNN Twitter account saying that U.S. President Donald Trump has passed away from COVID-19. This claim is false. There is no such tweet on CNN’s account and Trump has appeared extensively in public since the bogus post was made.

U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumb up during a live one-hour NBC News town hall forum with a group of Florida voters in Miami, Florida, U.S., October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump returned to the White House after a three-day hospital stay for COVID-19 treatment on Oct 5, 2020 (here) .

Speaking at his first campaign rally after his recovery, on Monday Oct 12, Trump told supporters in Florida he was feeling "so powerful" (here) .

The following day he held a campaign rally at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Johnstown, Pennsylvania(here) .

On Oct 14, Trump addressed supporters at a rally at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa (here) .

And on Oct 15, Trump held a campaign rally at Pitt-Greenville Airport in Greenville, North Carolina (here) before taking part in a live one-hour NBC News town hall forum with a group of Florida voters in Miami, Florida (here) .

VERDICT

False. The screenshot does not show an authentic CNN tweet. President Trump has appeared extensively in public this week.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .