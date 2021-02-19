Fact check: FEMA hotline for hotels amidst Texas freeze is a scam

Posts social media claim the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is paying for hotel rooms in Texas during the deadly winter storm and give a phone number for the service. FEMA posted a statement on their social media channels confirming that this is a scam.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The posts (here , here , here , here), which have been shared over 15,000 times, say “FEMA IS PAYING FOR HOTEL ROOMS!!! In Texas Call 1-800-745-0243. Pass it on.”

A historic winter storm in Texas that started on Feb. 11 has killed at least 21 people, left nearly half of all Texans with disrupted water services and led to blackouts in millions of homes (here).

On Feb. 14, President Biden declared an emergency in Texas thereby authorizing FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts and provide assistance for required emergency measures (here , here).

On Feb. 18, FEMA released a statement on their official social media sites, visible here and here , saying that the social media posts are a scam: “There is a false phone number being shared with a message about FEMA paying for hotels for Texas Disaster Relief. This is a scam. The best information on legitimate sources of help in your area will come from local officials and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.”

FEMA is supporting Texas with generators and fuel to support critical sites like hospitals and water facilities; 729,000 liters of water; and more than 50,000 cotton blankets (here , here).

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) also posted about the scam on their official social media channels, visible here : “Please beware of posts on social media encouraging you to call an 800 number for hotel compensation from FEMA.” The TDEM has released a list of “warming stations” at locations such as activity centers, churches and schools, available across Texas for those without power or in need of warmth, seen tdem.texas.gov/warming-center/ .

The number being shared in the social media posts (1-800-745-0243) is the FEMA contact number for technical assistance with the DisasterAssistance.gov website, including problems accessing one’s account, lost or forgotten user ID, password or PIN, or errors and other site-related problems (here , www.fema.gov/about/contact).

The numbers for the FEMA helpline for disaster survivors are 1-800-621-3362 and 1-800-462-7585 (www.fema.gov/about/contact), neither of which are the same as the number in the social media posts.

Reuters has recently debunked several other claims related to the Texas winter storm (here , here , here , here).

VERDICT

False. FEMA released a statement on their official social media pages saying that posts offering FEMA compensation for hotel rooms is a scam. The phone number in the posts is a FEMA contact number for technical assistance on the DisasterAssistance.gov website, not the disaster survivors helpline.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .