Ferragamo's creative director to step down in May

FILE PHOTO: Designer Paul Andrew appears at the end of the Salvatore Ferragamo Autumn/Winter 2020 collection show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MIALN (Reuters) - Paul Andrew will step down as creative director of Italian luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo in May, the British designer said on Thursday.

“After five years, with pride and a heavy heart, I have decided it’s time for a new challenge”, Andrew said in a post on Instagram.

Shortly after the post was published, a statement from Ferragamo confirmed Andrew’s departure, adding that the in-house design team would be in charge of creating the group’s new collections from next month.