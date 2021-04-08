Ferragamo's creative director to step down in May

MIALN (Reuters) - Paul Andrew will step down as creative director of Italian luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo in May, the British designer said on Thursday.
“After five years, with pride and a heavy heart, I have decided it’s time for a new challenge”, Andrew said in a post on Instagram.
Shortly after the post was published, a statement from Ferragamo confirmed Andrew’s departure, adding that the in-house design team would be in charge of creating the group’s new collections from next month.
Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Silvia Aloisi
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.