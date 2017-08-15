Marchionne's Maserati spinoff lacks traction

An Maserati logo is seen at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in New York City, U.S. April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Fiat Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne has a knack for buying and selling car brands at the right time. He snapped up Chrysler on the cheap in 2009, and spun off Ferrari six years later to create one of the world’s most richly-valued auto stocks. Alfa Romeo and Maserati would stretch even his dealmaking skills.

The idea of spinning off the two premium brands isn’t new, but has been given another lease of life by a report that Chinese firms are trying to buy Fiat. Carving out the two fast-growing marques, as reported by Automotive News, would allow Exor, the Agnelli family holding company, to capture a higher valuation or hang on to their future prospects.

Yet the trick is unlikely to work. Both Alfa Romeo and Maserati are still too small to be economically successful as a standalone company. The brands together sold around 110,000 vehicles last year, according to company statements and a person familiar with the matter. Premium rivals like Mercedes, BMW and Audi are each 20 times bigger, and part of larger groups. Size matters because auto makers need a large manufacturing base to absorb high development costs and bargain with suppliers.

True, Ferrari only sells 8,000 vehicles per year. Yet it may be the exception that proves the rule. Its sports cars have bigger and more complex engines than passenger vehicles, meaning fewer research and purchasing synergies. And Ferrari’s rarity value guarantees high prices and fat margins irrespective of its small size. Alfa Romeo and Maserati do not have the same luxury caché.

Then there’s the chore of separating the two brands. Alfa Romeo’s promising new models, the Giulia and the Stelvio, as well as Maserati’s first-ever sports utility vehicle, the Levante, are all manufactured at Fiat plants in Italy. Both brands rely on Fiat Chrysler’s engine technology. Fiat could lose from a separation too: Chrysler, for instance, will use Alfa’s new rear-wheel drive platform.

This all suggests a spinoff doesn’t make sense, unless the new owners have deep pockets and a long investment horizon. For now, the best strategy is to keep Alfa and Maserati part of a larger group.