South Africa's FirstRand reports 20% interim profit decline, restores dividend

The logos of companies Rand Merchant Bank, FNB, and Wesbank are seen outside the FirstRand offices in Cape Town, South Africa, file. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African lender FirstRand reported a 20% decline in half-year profit - at the bottom end of its forecast range - and restored its dividend, paying out 110 cents ($0.0730) per share to investors.

The bank’s headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - stood at 198.9 cents in the six months to Dec. 31, compared to 249.4 cents a year earlier.

($1 = 15.0729 rand)