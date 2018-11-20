easyJet CEO says no interest in Flybe at the moment

FILE PHOTO: CEO of easyJet Johan Lundgren speaks at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Fanny Brodersen

LONDON (Reuters) - The boss of British low-cost airline easyJet (EZJ.L) said he did not have “any interest in this particular topic on Flybe (FLYB.L) at the moment” when he was asked if he would be interested in buying the struggling airline.

Regional airline Flybe said last week it was in talks with potential buyers after it struggled to cope with higher fuel costs, lower demand and a weak British pound.

easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren told BBC radio on Tuesday that his airline was always on the look-out but there was nothing to report at this time.

“We are always looking for strategic opportunities if they arise and we can also take advantage of that given our strength in our balance sheet and our financial strength,” Lundgren said.

“But there is nothing to talk about at this moment in time, we don’t have any interest in this particular topic on Flybe at the moment.”