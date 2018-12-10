Ravens expect QB Jackson to be OK

Dec 9, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens: Quarterback Lamar Jackson said Sunday his ankle was fine and X-rays showed no structural damage, and head coach John Harbaugh said the same on Monday morning. Harbaugh said Jackson “should be fine. Looks like he’s OK. I think he’s going to be OK,” without seeing Jackson at the facility on Monday. Harbaugh added that quarterback Joe Flacco would be “part of the game plan” this week if Flacco is ready to go. He was inactive on Sunday at Kansas City. The Ravens are also optimistic cornerback Marlon Humphrey will be ready for play Sunday with a groin injury Harbaugh described as being “annoying.”

Cincinnati Bengals: Marvin Lewis said the key for starting quarterback Jeff Driskel, standing in for injured Andy Dalton, in the final three games of the season will be proving he can take care of the football. “That’s the thing. We’re constantly talking about to the next down, continue to play within yourself and we’ll rate his progressions as we go,” Lewis said. “There were some where he was a little quick, and he had opportunity — even on the two-point play — he had the play, and he went away from it. So, those are things that over time he will do better, and he’s got to understand that. Again, he’s doing everything he can. This is great for him and his career. This is career-changing for him to continue to play the way he’s playing.”

Cleveland Browns: Interim head coach Gregg Williams has seen too many rookies fail to make an impact, but it was obvious to him early that No. 1 pick quarterback Baker Mayfield would not be one of them. “Everything that we saw in college on him and the things that we did all of the background searches and all of the background studying that we did on him, it does not shock me (to see his impact this season),” Williams said. “He has worked extremely hard for his success. It is not something that has just happened by happenstance. The amount of work that he puts in does not shock us that he also takes it to the ball game because he works extremely hard to have an overall understanding of every aspect of the game. That does not come easy.”

Pittsburgh Steelers: Unbridled support has ceased for kicker Chris Boswell from head coach Mike Tomlin, who opened his press conference following Sunday’s loss at Oakland with things the team must do better to win, including “make kicks.” Boswell, a 2017 Pro Bowler who signed a four-year extension in August, has missed an NFL-worst six field goals and five extra points this season, and Tomlin sounded as if he might be near a tipping point with his kicking situation following a third consecutive loss. “It’s disappointing here today,” Tomlin said. “That’s all I’m going to say on it.” Boswell, who slipped and had a potential game-tying field goal blocked Sunday, senses the urgency to turn things around. “He’s not the only one disappointed,” Boswell said. “I mean this is a business. You’re evaluated by results and I’m not getting it done right now so whatever happens from here happens.”

—Field Level Media