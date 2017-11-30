Sterling rises to more than two-month highs

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sterling rose to its highest levels since late September in Asian trading on Thursday, buoyed by hopes that a Brexit accord could be reached.

British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The pound added 0.1 percent to $1.3458 after rising as high as $1.3468, its highest since Sept. 26, up 1.3 percent for the month.

According to media reports on Wednesday, Britain would be willing to pay around 50 billion euros (44 billion pounds) to unblock stalled Brexit talks with the European Union.