Dollar slips to lowest vs. yen since mid-September

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar slipped to its lowest levels since mid-September against the yen on Monday, following comments from Japan’s central bank governor on Japan’s economic recovery.

While Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday reiterated the central bank’s resolve to maintain its massive stimulus programme until 2 percent inflation is achieved stably, he also said that the country’s economy was expected to continue moderately expanding.

The dollar was 0.1 percent lower at 110.90, after earlier falling as low as 110.82 soon after Kuroda’s remarks.