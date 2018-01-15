FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
January 15, 2018 / 12:48 AM / a minute ago

Dollar slips to lowest vs. yen since mid-September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar slipped to its lowest levels since mid-September against the yen on Monday, following comments from Japan’s central bank governor on Japan’s economic recovery.

While Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday reiterated the central bank’s resolve to maintain its massive stimulus programme until 2 percent inflation is achieved stably, he also said that the country’s economy was expected to continue moderately expanding.

The dollar was 0.1 percent lower at 110.90, after earlier falling as low as 110.82 soon after Kuroda’s remarks.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.