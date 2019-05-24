France says ready to work with next UK prime minister

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron stands ready to work with a new British prime minister on all European and bilateral issues after the resignation of Theresa May, but wants clarity on Britain’s approach to Brexit, an Elysee official said on Friday.

“Our relations with the United Kingdom are critical in all areas. It is too early to speculate on the consequences of (May’s) decision,” the official said, adding it was essential that the European Union’s smooth functioning was not affected.

“We need rapid clarification” from Britain on what it wants with Brexit, the official added. Britain is set to leave the EU without a deal in October unless an agreement can be reached with that EU that is also acceptable to Britain’s parliament.