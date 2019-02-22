Macron to receive Merkel on February 27 for talks on Brexit, U.S., defence

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the 34th annual dinner of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF - Conseil Representatif des Institutions juives de France) on February 20, 2019, at the Louvre Carrousel in Paris. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will host Germany’s Angela Merkel in France on Feb. 27 for a working meeting to discuss Brexit, U.S. relations as well as the two countries defence partnership, Macron’s office said on Friday.

The talks between the European Union’s two most powerful leaders will come about a month before Britain’s scheduled departure from the bloc and a month after Paris and Berlin signed a new treaty to reinvigorate the EU’s main axis.