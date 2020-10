French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks during a press conference to present the details of new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), announced the day before by the president, in Paris, France, October 15, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday he would propose reinforcing controls on the financial flows of some Islamist associations, after the beheading of a teacher by a suspected Islamist attacker.

“There is a problem of financing a number of Islamist associations on which I think we can and must do better,” he told France 3 Television.