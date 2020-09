A French police stands near the Opera Bastille where a suspect in a stabbing attack near the former offices of the magazine Charlie Hebdo has been arrested in Paris, France September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Five men were arrested following a knife attack in Paris on Friday, a judicial source told Reuters.

A man armed with a meat cleaver attacked and wounded two people who had stepped out for a cigarette outside the Paris office building where Islamist militants gunned down employees of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo five years ago.