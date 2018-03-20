Cryptocurrencies need monitoring, not banning - Italy's Visco

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Financial policymakers gathering in Buenos Aires on Tuesday agreed cryptocurrencies posed some risks but should not be banned altogether, the head of Italy’s central bank said on Tuesday after the meeting.

FILE PHOTO - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco looks on during a meeting in Rome, Italy, October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

“My understanding is that there was an acceptance of continuing to work also on the stability side with the idea that this doesn’t imply barring it,” Ignazio Visco told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.

He added the G20 had not asked international regulators to craft new rules for these crytpotokens but added he expected this to happen at a later stage.