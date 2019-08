Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said G7 nations must unify in their response to downside economic risks, Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday.

He told a G7 summit in Biarritz that trade and geopolitical tensions were increasing, the report said.

(This story corrects to read “Sunday” in paragraph 1)