FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that it was difficult to say whether the European Union would reach an agreement with Britain on its exit from the bloc.

German Finance Minister and vice-chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers hi speech as he attends the MEDEF union summer forum on the campus of the HEC School of Management in Jouy-en-Josas, near Paris, France, August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Speaking at a banking conference in Frankfurt, Scholz also said that Germany needs a strong financial sector to support the country’s export industry.