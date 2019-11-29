Business News
German retail sales drop in October

FILE PHOTO: People carry their shopping bags in downtown Hamburg, Germany, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - German retail sales fell in October, data showed on Friday, suggesting that private consumption in Europe’s largest economy took a pause for breath before the Christmas shopping season.

Retail sales fell 1.9% on the month in real terms after a revised reading of no change in the previous month, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. October’s fall was the biggest since December last year.

Retail sales are a volatile indicator often subject to revision. The Ifo economic institute said on Monday it expected a “very good Christmas”.

On the year, retail sales rose by 0.8% in October after a 3.4% rise in September, the data showed.

