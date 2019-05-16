Merkel - Brexit is ultimately is a loss for everyone

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that Britain’s departure from the European Union would ultimately be a loss for everyone even if some companies had moved some of their business to Europe’s largest economy.
“Germany, as a financial location, is benefiting from that but that doesn’t change the fact that ultimately Britain’s departure is a loss from my perspective,” Merkel told a banking congress in Hamburg.
