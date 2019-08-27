Trade talks between Europe, U.S. will be difficult - Germany's Altmaier

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmaier speaks to the media in front of the Drum Tower in Beijing, China June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BERLIN (Reuters) - Trade negotiations between the United States and Europe will be difficult but the global economic downturn increases the chances for the parties to reach a deal, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday.

“The talks which lie ahead will be difficult,” Altmaier told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

“I was there (in the U.S.) in June and my impression is that, for the U.S. administration, reaching a solution is seen as more important than continuing the conflict,” he added.