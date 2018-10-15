FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 1:04 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Brexit deal looking more difficult to clinch - Germany's Merkel

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Clinching a Brexit deal is looking more difficult even if 90 percent of an agreement on Britain’s departure from the European Union is completed, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves an event of the Federation of German Wholesalers and Retailers (BGA) in Berlin, Germany, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“With the exit agreement we were actually very hopeful that it could perhaps succeed but at the moment it actually looks a bit more difficult,” Merkel said, before referring to the Northern Ireland border question.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Joseph Nasr

