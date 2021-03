Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), speaks to journalists after a consultative meeting in Accra, Ghana September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana’s Supreme Court on Thursday upheld President Nana Akufo-Addo’s victory in December’s election, rejecting a challenge by the runner-up John Mahama who had alleged irregularities in the results.