FILE PHOTO: British five pound banknotes.November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The sterling fell to session lows against the euro and dollar on Wednesday following a BBC report that Brexit proponents in the Tory party in the U.K. parliament might call for a no confidence vote on their leader and Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday.

At 1:15 p.m. (1825 GMT), the pound was down 0.45 percent at $1.291, while the euro was up 0.43 percent at 87.43 pence.